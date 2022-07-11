Coastal Bend grocery prices continue to go up, but experts offer tips for saving

A new study by the Food Industry Association shows shoppers generally report absorbing higher food costs rather than cutting back.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With inflation impacting many industries across the Coastal Bend, 3NEWS decided to talk to area grocery shoppers to see just how much they're saving at checkout.

Antonio Sanchez said that going to the grocery store leaves a noticeable dent in his pockets.

"I ain't saving," he said. "Not one red cent."

Enrique Espinosa on the other hand, said that when he and his wife visit the grocery store, their list can be a little more meticulous than most.

"My wife and I have been planning ahead of time," he said. "So what we're doing is actually coming up with a grocery list."

What shoppers told 3NEWS falls in line with the results of a new study by the Food Industry Association. The findings show shoppers generally report absorbing higher food costs rather than cutting back. Almost two-thirds of shoppers said they're spending more on groceries than one year ago, according to the study.

However, FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said there is some positive news.

"There are challenges because of the rising prices, but it's not all bad news," she said. "We're feeling like we have a little more control."

Another tactic shoppers can utilize is to plan ahead. Look at your favorite store's website for coupons, or get their app to find the best prices you can on whatever item you might need.

But the experts have other advice as well.



Texas Agrilife Extension Home Economist Norma Munoz said heading to the checkout lines earlier can help shoppers save in the long run.

"Shopping early," she said. "That's really key. Making sure that we're buying those shelf stable, freezable items that we can keep for a short amount of time."

Munoz said people should think about holiday and regular weekday meals well in advance.

"It doesn't do you any good to buy one thing and get one thing free if you're not going to utilize it," she said. "Also shopping in the mornings -- a lot of times, if you can get to the grocery store early in the morning, they have a lot of items in your meat section and also produce that are marked down sometimes 50 percent."



But even with coupons and online deals, shoppers said they're still frustrated by inflation.



"I'm not doing anything differently," said Lois Winn. "And trying to find the things I need, which is also another problem."

Shopper Claudia Chapa adds that, in the end, the best thing to do is compare prices.

"We usually shop at H-E-B, but if it's better to go to Sam's -- buy in bulk -- or buy Walmart. I think that's the biggest thing right now."

To see the FMI, the Food Industry Association study for yourself, click here.

