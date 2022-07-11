Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation

3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda, the father of Marine Cpl. Zachary Kolda -- a former student who died in 2004 in Iraq, and the school's namesake.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships.

The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families.

"I was overtaken by how well the program came off on the history about the Marine Corp and the uniforms and such," he said.

Zachary added that he hopes his son's legacy and love for reading will be left behind for the future generation of students.

