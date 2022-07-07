Coastal Bend organization aims to help children with back to school supplies

Organizers told 3NEWS they wanted to get a jump on the back to school drives that happen in our area to get CASA off to a great start.

The event took place at The Waterline at Doc's Seafood and Steaks and featured a night of donations, raffles and shopping.

"Being a young professional organization, obviously our mission is to help support up and coming small businesses, but we attach the mission of that to help support our local charities and local small businesses of any age," said Joe Esquivel with the organization. "You know at the end of the day we wan to support the people that help support us and that's our community."

The organization focuses on elementary and middle school children. CASA of the Coastal Bend also helped them determine some of the most common needed items.

