Corpus Christi ISD ending mask mandate on district properties, effective June 5

Corpus Christi Independent School District is ending their face covering requirement on district properties, effective at 11:59 p.m. on June 4.

This comes after Gov. Abbott’s recent Executive Order preventing Texas school districts, cities and counties from mandating masks, or face a fine.

CCISD officials said this change applies to all students, staff and visitors.

For district graduations scheduled for May 21 and 22 as well as June 4 and 5 at Selena Auditorium and the American Bank Center, respectively, CCISD highly encourages masks for all and said those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask.

Seating limitations and ticketing procedures will remain in place for graduations, CCISD officials said.

"We look forward to celebrating more than 2,500 graduates in the coming days, and we encourage everyone to continue helping prevent the spread of COVID-19," a letter from the district said. "All attendees should self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arrival and stay home if they are ill. All ceremonies will be livestreamed to the district’s YouTube page."

Corpus Christi ISD officials continue to encourage staff, families and students age 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

