CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the city's south side on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.



CCPD was called out to the 4100 block of Brett Street for an unconscious male.

Police say upon arrival they located a 21-year-old deceased male inside of the apartment.

Authorities say there was no forced entry and three suspects were seen fleeing from the apartment, according to witnesses.

Authorities also say that they are following up on leads and can confirm that this was not a random act of violence.

This is still an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time stated CCPD in a news press release.

Investigators with the Corpus Christi Police Department are seeking help from the public regarding this homicide.

For anyone that may have information on this homicide, you are urged to call the Lead Investigator, Loraine Mathews at (361) 886-2883.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

