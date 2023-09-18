Corpus Christi residents gear up for annular solar eclipse, doctor emphasizes importance of eye safety

Optometrist Dr. Amy Luu Mai with CC Contacts said that while viewing the eclipse is a special occasion, being aware of the proposed dangers is crucial for viewers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi residents have expressed their excitement for catching one of the biggest astronomical events of the year, as the city is the perfect location to view the annular solar eclipse.

Optometrist Dr. Amy Luu Mai with CC Contacts said that while viewing the eclipse is a special occasion, they're aware of the dangers of not practicing proper eye safety.

"Even after a few seconds you could get a sunburn to your eyes so we always recommend wearing approved solar eclipse glasses. Sunglasses are not dark or strong enough to protect you from the sun of the solar eclipse," she said.

Typically when you think of sunburn, temporary pain comes to mind. Dr. Mai also warns that long-lasting effects are also possible if you are not prepared.

"There are many cases of patients having permanent damage. Generally, this is a temporary cause of vision loss, but we want to prevent all kinds of eye damage at all costs. We always recommend wear solar eclipse approved sunglasses," she said.

"If you are looking to secure your safety glasses before the big event, you can find them locally at La Palmera mall, or by clicking here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!