Corpus Christi RTA to offer free rides on Election Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) announced they will be offering free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The rides will be free on all fixed-routes, B-Line Paratransit, FLEX, and rural on-demand services. There will be no identification or registration required to ride for free.

“CCRTA is excited to provide safe, efficient public transportation as a courtesy to the community on Election Day. By providing fare-free rides, we hope to remove transportation or financial hardship as a barrier to voting,” Jorge Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer, said.

For riders with disabilities, free B-Line Paratransit services can be provided, but pick-up times need to be scheduled in advance. For more information on B-Line Paratransit service, including scheduling and eligibility, please call the CCRTA Reservation Line at 361-289-5881.

All riders will be required to wear a facial covering while onboard or while at a CCRTA transfer station or bus stop. All CCRTA buses and cutaway vehicles are outfitted with mask dispensers and hand sanitizer stations.

To learn more about CCRTA’s “Ride Free to Vote November 3” campaign, including bus routes with voting locations, and frequently asked questions related to the event, please visit www.ccrta.org/vote.

