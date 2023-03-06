Corpus Christi's 2023 Fill the Boot campaign returns Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are looking to fill their boots, and they need your help.
Starting Friday, firefighters will be hanging out around different intersections across town for their annual Fill the Boot Campaign.
The fundraiser helps raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
According to Kassandra Goce with CCFD, the fire department is known for raising the most money in all of Texas and Oklahoma.
"We are a strong community. I mean we, ya know, every where has its up and downs, but corpus has really shown its strength in numbers whenever we do come together, especially whenever its for a good cause. It's very heart warming to see just the strength that corpus has whenever we do come together for a cause," she said.
Last year, the fire department raised over $128,000.
This year's Fill the Boot dates will be March 10, 17 and 24.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Finally Friday! Here's what is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend
- Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across the area.
- Her new Reality: 3NEWS speaks with ex-NSA whistleblower about her decision to leak documents
- TxDOT closes problematic Harbor Bridge ramp to help prevent wrong-way drivers
- South Texas scientists say lack of pigmentation is killing off flounder population
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.