COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Corpus Christi ISD

597 students and 97 staff members have tested positive this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases in Corpus Christi continue to rise as the county sees more active cases than at any other time during the pandemic.

597 students and 97 staff members tested positive between Monday and Wednesday of this week, according to the CCISD COVID-19 dashboard.

For the entire year, 3,477 students have tested positive for the virus. That's 10 percent of the entire student population in CCISD. 533 staff members have tested positive this school year.

The district said Wednesday that students may see delays at bus stops due to the surge and a bus driver shortage.

Families, as our community works through the COVID-19 surge, students may experience morning and/or afternoon bus stop... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Corpus Christi ISD has also seen a recent drop in attendance numbers and COVID-19 seems to be responsible.

CCISD Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Kimberly James said the state of Texas expects attendance rates to be at 95% or better. However, CCISD's attendance rate stands at around 86%, as of Jan. 6.

The district has also set up a testing site for students and staff at Baker Middle School.

Testing will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will continue from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walk in testing is held on a first come first serve basis, and registration can be handled through a virtual QR code.

CCISD has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide optional and free rapid COVID-19 testing. We will be providing... Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Monday, January 10, 2022

