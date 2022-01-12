CCISD bus driver shortage may result in pick-up, drop-off delays due to COVID-19 surge

Students will not be counted as tardy, and different drivers may be appointed to assist with the task of driving students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 impacting many establishments across the Coastal Bend, school bus drivers have been added to the list of scarce resources.

In a social media post from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, students may experience bus stop delays due to a shortage in bus drivers.

Students will not be counted as tardy, and different drivers may be appointed to assist with the task of driving students.

