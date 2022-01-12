CCISD bus driver shortage may result in pick-up, drop-off delays due to COVID-19 surge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 impacting many establishments across the Coastal Bend, school bus drivers have been added to the list of scarce resources.
In a social media post from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, students may experience bus stop delays due to a shortage in bus drivers.
Students will not be counted as tardy, and different drivers may be appointed to assist with the task of driving students.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Testing wastewater for COVID-19 can be an effective early detection tool, but Corpus Christi isn't doing it
- "We are not doing well": As COVID-19 cases surge, local blood donations have significantly dropped
- Health district split update: City manager says target date is for Tuesday, Jan 18
- Nueces County Junior Livestock Show crowns new queen
- New gun laws set to place tighter regulations on how firearms are stored
- 'Extreme risk': Nueces County COVID-19 threat level at red
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.