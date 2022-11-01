"We are not doing well": As COVID-19 cases surge, local blood donations have significantly dropped

Ashley Ramirez with the center said the non-profit serves 19 medical facilities in ten counties across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood donations across the nation have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic especially now with the latest Omicron surge.

The American Red Cross is declaring its first ever national blood crisis. Locally, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is also reporting that we are on the path to reach a critical stage if donations don't pick up.

Ashley Ramirez with the center said the non-profit serves 19 medical facilities in ten counties across the coastal bend check this out donations through their mobile blood drives usually make up 85 percent of the blood center's total draw in a year.

"We are seeing a low turnout, seeing less donations as well," Ramirez said. "We have some blood drives that have canceled, we foresee more that are coming up in the next few days. The blood supply has been cut in half."

The American Red Cross is reporting some of their blood centers across the country are seeing less than one day's supply of certain types of blood.

Alex Garcia with the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Red Cross said the organization does not have a local blood center in the Coastal Bend but continues to support the local donation effort through the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

"Support your local blood banks because at the end of the day its about the individuals well being," Garcia said. "Regardless of the organization if you have family members, have relatives can you go out and give blood."

Meanwhile, Ramirez said if your feeling well and healthy, the blood center is in need of all blood types.

"Whole blood, platelets, plasma, anything, everything all blood types we need you," Ramirez said.

For more information on how to donation, you can go to coastalbendbloodcenter.org.

