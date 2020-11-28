COVID-19 testing dates will now be Tuesday - Saturday to better serve the community in Nueces County

The schedule was also changed in part to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City-County Health Department has been doing COVID-19 drive-thru testing Monday through Friday. But now, officials said they’re changing that.



Authorities said the weekday drive-thru testing program at the health department has been seeing a lot of business.

The schedule had been Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but now that testing schedule has changed to Tuesday through Saturday. Here's why!

”The reason we went to Tuesday through Saturday here’s to better accommodate the citizens because we know from history that you can run, you know, when you get the vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine, you can run mass vaccination clinics Monday through Friday but people will complain and say that we work Monday through Friday," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.



The schedule was changed in advance and in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine. Drive-thru testing event begins Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. You can register online and they will be testing up to 400 people.

Be prepared for a call from the Health Department if you've tested positive for COVID-19

If you were tested for COVID-19 in Nueces County, you might've received a call from someone with the health department to pass along your test results.

Rodriguez said when it comes to families being tested, they could receive several calls in a single day.

She said personnel needs to speak with the individual who actually took the test and in some cases, residents are only leaving one phone number per household.

"We have to call them and say 'can I speak to Anne?' and then they're like 'she's not here,' 'okay, well I'm gonna call back this number because it's the number that I have" Rodriguez said.

"They don't give us another number and so we have to call back and they have another child who's 19 or 21. We have to call them to ask for them to let them know because there's only one number."

The calls are not spam and they really do need to contact the people who took the test.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.