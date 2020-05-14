CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters with Nueces Couny ESD #2 were called to battle a brush fire on Padre Island Wednesday night with high flames seen on Leeward Drive near the Surfside Condos.
According to firefighters, the flames started around 9 p.m. when a vehicle caught fire and spread to the nearby brush.
3News will keep you updated.
