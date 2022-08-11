Crews battling large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon.
Several emergency crews are responding to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will post updates here as they are received.
Emergency crews battle large fire near downtown Corpus Christi
1 / 4
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sen. Ted Cruz, Port CEO hope for swift resolution on new Harbor Bridge Project
- TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies
- 'It's very emotional': Burn Pits 360 co-founder shares account of 13 year journey leading to PACT Act becoming law
- Violence at La Palmera Mall being investigated for ties to prior shooting, bank robbery
- Classroom Challenges: An inside look at security and safety across Coastal Bend school districts
- New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says