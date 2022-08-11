x
Crews battling large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Staples St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. 

Several emergency crews are responding to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will post updates here as they are received.

Emergency crews battle large fire near downtown Corpus Christi

