Record-breaking crowd attends Walk to End Alzheimer's

Event organizers stress how much Alzheimer's and dementia affect Americans on a daily basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walk to end Alzheimer's is back and better this year with a record-breaking number of attendees.

The event took place at Water's Edge Park in support of ending the disease. The walk was held to raise awareness on research for a cure to end both Alzheimer's and dementia. Event organizers stress how much the diseases affect Americans on a daily basis.

Financial advisor of Edwards Jones, Kathleen Clark spoke with 3NEWS and said, "To anyone who is suffering from dementia or has a loved one suffering from dementia reach out to the Alzheimer's association. We have a local chapter the South TX local chapter in Corpus Christi. So many support groups, so you don't have to go through this alone."

Almost $65,000 out of the $75,000 goal have been raised so far. If you are interested in donating to help the cause, click here.

