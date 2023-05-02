Cuban migrant boat washes ashore on North Padre Island, Mission-Aransas Reserve says

Jace Tunnel said the occupants of the boat hoped to make it to Mexico, but were picked up off the coast of Louisiana by a tanker. Only the boat made it to Texas.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The folks over at Mission-Aransas Reserve are always combing the beach, and they come across some interesting finds.

This time, Executive Director of Mission-Aransas Reserve, Jace Tunnell, shows us a boat from Cuba that was found on North Padre Island on April 26.

#Beachcombing - Cuban Boat A Cuban boat washed ashore on North Padre Island on April 26, 2023. Apparently, the crew was from Cuba and was trying to make it to Florida, but ended up making it to the Texas coast. Watch this episode of #beachcombing with Jace Tunnell to see this vessel up close and hear the story. Posted by Mission-Aransas Reserve on Friday, April 28, 2023

"I was doing my survey today on North Padre Island and walked up on this," Tunnell said in the video. "Does this look like a homemade boat or what?"

Found in the boat were materials for cooking, water, clothing and shoes. Tunnell went through the items to see if he could find anything to give him a hint as to where the boat came from. That's when he found a bag with "ALIMPORT Cuba" written on it, which is is the Cuban government's procurement agency for U.S. agricultural products.

"Can you imagine, from Cuba? That's a long way to come! It's a good thing they still have water in here, maybe they made it."

The boat was found just south of Bob Hall Pier, Tunnell said in the video.

Nobody was found in or near the boat. Tunnell said he was later told that the migrants from the boat were actually picked up by a tanker off the coast of Louisiana on April 1, 26 days before the boat was found.

"There were 12 people on there, they were very hungry and they only had about a half gallon of water left," Tunnell said. "But luckily everybody was safe, everybody survived, they ended up giving them to the Coast Guard."

He said the boat was picked up by county officials shortly after it was found. It was crushed an taken to a landfill.

"You never know what you're going to find on the beach," Tunnell said.

