Del Mar College and Project Steno team up to offer free court reporting classes

Some Texas court reporting jobs are being offered for over $100,000 a year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College and Project Steno are partnering to bring students a free six-week training course.

Rob Sadler with Del Mar's court reporting department says that the partnership's goal is to connect students who may be interested in court reporting to try it out at no cost to them.

"They will find out if they really want to do it. It doesn't cost them tuition to do it. It's free. That saves them from having to enroll and pay for a whole semester of classes and they go 'It's not for me,'" Sadler said.

Del Mar's court reporting program director Suzette Weis says in Texas, depending on region, a person can make up to six figures right after graduating with degree in court reporting.

She says that those who choose a court reporting career can do way more than just use their skills in a court room

"So, when the sports are going, or a program is going, what you see written across the bottom of the screen is a court reporter sitting at home or sitting at a different location writing that word for word," Weis said.

Weis says that Del Mar College will provide the steno writer to its students who take the class in-person.

Project steno steps in for those who want to take the course online.

"Project Steno will provide the writers for any students online, out of Corpus Christi, throughout the state of Texas," Weis said.

Should students decide to pursue a court reporting career after six weeks of basic training, saddler said that project steno also offers incentive to students.

"Then if the student finishes the program in six weeks and enrolls in school, project steno will let them keep the writer. The vendor will then supply the software to the student free of charge," Sadler said.

