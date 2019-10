CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dental clinic offered by Del Mar College is available to help give the students a chance to get hands-on experience.

The clinic is also helping folks who may not have insurance to see a dentist regularly.

Services at these clinics include things like cleanings, x-rays, and fluoride treatments.

All procedures performed by students are under the supervision of instructors.

