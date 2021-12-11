Derek Parra found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault in 2019 killing of Joe Trevino

Derek Parra pled guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from March 2019 when the shooting occurred.

The man accused of shooting and killing Austin resident Joe Trevino at a convenience store on Ayers St. in 2019 was found not guilty of murder and aggravated assault Wednesday.

Derek Parra pled guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Corpus Christi police said that on March 3, 2019, Trevino got into an altercation with Parra in a convenience store parking lot on Ayers Street near Mansheim Boulevard. Police said as Trevino was driving away, Parra fired several shots into the vehicle.

Trevino was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

A warrant was released for Parra and he was later found in Lake Charles, LA.

Trevino's family later told our sister station KVUE in Austin the altercation started after Trevino bumped into a woman that was with Parra when walking into the convenience store.

Punishment for the felon in possession of a firearm charge will begin on Monday, Nov. 15.

