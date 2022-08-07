Knowing the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion could save your life

As extreme temperatures continue in South Texas, heat-related illnesses become a serious threat to those who spend time outdoors.

This is why it is important to know how to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion, and the different warning signs for both.

With heat exhaustion, you could become faint or dizzy and experience excessive sweating. You might also have cool, pale, clammy skin and experience nausea, a weak pulse, and muscle cramps.

If this happens, you should get into a cool air-conditioned place, drink water, and take a cool shower or use a cold compress for relief.

Heat stroke is more serious.

Symptoms include a throbbing headache, no sweating, and red, hot, dry skin.

Your body temperature could rise to more than 103 degrees as you experience a rapid, strong pulse, and maybe even lose consciousness.

Heat stroke is an emergency. If this happens to someone you are with, immediately call 911, and then try to find a way to keep that person cool until help arrives.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, make sure to stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear breathable clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.

Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

