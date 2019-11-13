ROBSTOWN, Texas — The principal at Driscoll Elementary School in Robstown read an excused absence not for a student but for their tooth.

"Dear tooth fairy. I'm writing to let you know that Ryan Andrada lost his tooth at school on Tuesday, November. Unfortunately, he lost his tooth before he could put it under his pillow," Manuel Lunoff said.

According to Lunoff, on Friday, first-grader Ryan Andrada was eating lunch nearby.

"His tooth came out when he bit into the apple, and his eyes just got huge," Lunoff said.

The tooth was not Andrada's first, but he was just as excited.

"And I go to the nurse, but I lost it," Andrada said.

Lunoff says they looked everywhere for the tooth.

"We have that tile that's in the hallway that has a lot of shiny specs in it that looks like teeth, and he has little tiny teeth," Lunoff said.

Lunoff asked Andrada if the tooth fairy came, but sadly she forgot. Lunoff decided to write the tooth fairy a letter.

"Wanted to make sure that I vouched for him and make sure that you let the tooth fairy know he was telling the truth and let him get some cash or something," Lunoff said.

That night Ryan left the note under his pillow, and the tooth fairy worked her magic.

"When I wake up. I pick up my pillow and eleven monies. So I told my mom," Ryan said.

"This morning, he was very excited. He woke me up about 5, 5:30 to tell me that there was money under his pillow," Ryan's mother said.

According to Ryan's mom, she's grateful for Lunoff's letter.

"It melted my heart because you don't see that a lot. Going out of their way to do something nice," Ryan's mother said.

"We believe in our district spreading kindness and compassion," Lunoff said.

