Early morning altercation leads to shooting death of man in his 40's, injures one other

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD officers were called to 25th and Ruth St. at 3:28 a.m. Sunday morning for an incident that lead to the death of a man in his 40's.
Police said the call was originally made in reference to an unknown nature. While in route, the call was upgraded to a shooting with injuries at the 600 block of 25th Street.
Police found two men with gunshot injuries when they arrived on scene. Medical aid was immediately provided.
A 42-and 20-year-old man were taken to a local hospital where the 42-year-old man later died from his injuries.
The 20-year-old is expected to be recover.
Upon investigation, they found that several people were involved in a physical altercation leading up to the shooting. Corpus Christi police said this was not a random act, as all parties were known to each other.
This is an active and on-going investigation.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 361- 888-TIPS.