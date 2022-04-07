Emergency crews respond to major crash near Up River Road

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. A vehicle can be seen upside down against the center median at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews are working a major crash on I-37 south bound near the Up River Road exit.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. A vehicle can be seen upside down against the center median at the scene.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area. Use caution or find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries. We have a crew on scene and will post updates here as they are received.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.