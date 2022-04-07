Emergency crews respond to major crash near Up River Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews are working a major crash on I-37 south bound near the Up River Road exit.
The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. A vehicle can be seen upside down against the center median at the scene.
Traffic is down to one lane in the area. Use caution or find an alternate route.
There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries. We have a crew on scene and will post updates here as they are received.
