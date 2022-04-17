Fire at Orange Grove Area Museum prompts response from four departments

Fortunately, the museum was closed because of the holiday, and no one was inside. At this time, there is no information on the status of the collections.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze in Orange Grove on Easter Sunday, Apr. 17 around 11:00 a.m. That fire broke out at the Orange Grove Area Museum on South Eugenia St.

Fortunately, the fire was contained before it spread to other buildings.

Officials report that, because the museum was closed for the holiday, no one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

In total, four fire departments were needed to extinguish the blaze. The Orange Grove, Alice, Annaville, and San Diego departments answered the call.

At this time, there is no word on the extent of damages to museum collections.

This is a developing story, so stay with us at KIII 3 News for more information.

