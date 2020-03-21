CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and health officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus here in Nueces County.

The announcement coming from a press conference, held at City Hall Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Joe McComb says the case is travel-related, and the male is between the ages of 45 and 55 and is currently healthy.

"The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District reports that it received confirmation from the Center for Disease Control of the first case of COVID-19 in Nueces county," said Mayor McComb.

The male is on pain and fever medications and is expected to recover.

Officials say, for now, he is being quarantined and closely monitored away from his family.

"This individual traveled to Houston for a one-day business trip. A few days after returning home, he became ill. It started with a headache. A few days later, a cough and a fever," said Director of Public Health, Annette Rodriguez.

Director of Public Health, Annette Rodriguez, says the male's family is self-quarantining separate from the infected male.

Health District officials will be reaching out to people who may be at risk and may have come in contact with the man who tested positive.

City officials said there have been 51 COVID-19 tests administered by the Health District and 22 tests commercially.

They say 15 were collected from the Health District yesterday and all 15 were negative.

Mayor McComb saying there is no shelter in place right now.

He is reminding people to stay at home if you have to, encourage s buying from local restaurants using drive trough, delivery or pickup, social distancing, and good hygiene.

Judge Barbara Canales adds that all community members need to take care of themselves and take care of each other.

