Fish for Life Corpus Christi helping folks with food giveaways

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local at-risk youth mentoring group plans to distribute more than 3,000 pounds of wild game meat this weekend. The group Fish for Life Corpus Christi has been working with churches, schools, businesses and other civic groups to identify some area families in need.

Each family will receive a 20 pound package of professionally processed meat. The processing fee alone costs about $11,000. The fee was donated by four area ranches.

Fish for Life board member Will Deaton said it's a chance to offer a helping hand to folks in need.

"I called four ranches and told them what we'd like to do, and this is professionally processed white tail, axis, nilgai and elk," Deaton said.

Deaton said the organization is always looking for donations of both wild game and cash.

