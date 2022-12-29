Flint Hills work with local, state agencies to cleanup Corpus Christi Bay oil spill

Despite previous reports that the spill would be contained this week, the Coast Guard said Thursday there is no estimated timeline for the spill to be cleaned up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are inspecting the area to get an update on cleanup efforts on the La Quinta Channel oil spill.

On Christmas Eve, Coast Guard officials said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled into the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility.

Flint Hills said they are working with agencies at the local and state level to remove the oil and determine the cause.

U.S. Coast Guard officials told 3NEWS that 1,400 gallons of pure product was cleaned up so far--less than 40 percent of the total 3,800 gallons.

Flint Hills director of public affairs Andy Saenz said that cleanup efforts moved along gradually since the spill.

"We recovered a large portion of the oil that was under our dock, which was on the water. So, what was left was some of the oil that had reached some of those spoil islands across from us," he said.

Saenz said the cause of the oil spill is unknown, but the Coast Guard previously said the cold weather was most likely a factor. Saenz said an investigation is ongoing as cleanup efforts continue.

"The investigation work continues to find out what happened. No, no spill is acceptable, so we've got to find out what happened so that this doesn't happen again," Saenz said.

Despite claims of wildlife harmed by the oil spill, Flint Hills said one sea turtle was found in Ingleside but did not have any oil on it. The turtle was taken by Amos Rehabilitation Keep for recovery. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said reporting details of the spill to emergency officials can help.

"If you see something, say something. There are ways that we can help each other by trying to get in front of a situation," she said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with Texas GLO and Flint Hills to contain the spill. Petty Officer Third Class Alejandro Rivera said equipment is in the water to help.

"The spill source has been secured and they've deployed hard boom, soft boom, absorbent pads and they have equipment on scene as well to collect oil," he said.

Despite previous reports that the spill would be contained this week, the Coast Guard said Thursday there is no estimated timeline for the oil spill to be fully cleaned up. They said the spill is being monitored and evaluated daily.

