Flour Bluff ISD student had 'lookalike firearm' near campus Thursday, officials say

A student used an anonymous online reporting system to let administrators know that they saw another student with what looked like a gun at a taco stand near campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Junior High and the Hornet Learning Academy temporarily went into "hold" status this morning after several students reported that another student had a gun near campus.

A student used an anonymous online reporting system to let administrators know that they saw another student with what looked like a gun at a taco stand near campus at around 8:05 a.m., Flour Bluff ISD officials said in a statement.

FBISD immediately put the junior high and SDGC building on "hold" and "secure" status while police went to the establishment, which is off school property but right across the street from the high school, and apprehended the student at 8:25 a.m.

The student had a "lookalike firearm," which was not real, officials said in the statement.

"He was never on campus at the time, but the reason for the lockdown was because the student was scheduled to attend one of the FBISD campuses," FBISD Public Information Officer Kristen Bily told 3NEWS.

District officials said no kids were in danger at any time throughout the incident and praised the student for utilizing the online reporting tool to help keep everyone safe.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.