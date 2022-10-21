Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event

The Borchard Fairground's call for vendors won't affect the turnout for this Saturday's South Texas Food Truck Festival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend.

The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday.

However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event, the Third Annual South Texas Food Truck Festival at Whataburger Field.

Festival organizer, John Garcia said they've had no cancellations that were prompted by the Trump Rally.

He did say that residents probably shouldn't eat this Friday afternoon, so they can have room for Saturday's endless street food. Roger Lucio with Chibolo's Tacos on the Run will be participating in the food truck festival at Whataburger Field for the second time.

"I love going to those main, big events. Real exciting, and it's fast pace," Lucio said.

Lucio has been cooking for over 30 years and his enthusiasm has not dwindled over the years.

"I just enjoy cooking and this was gonna be my retirement," Lucio said. "So I'm here and I'm enjoying every minute of it."

He started his food truck in 2019. Through his gift of cooking, he's met a lot of people.

"I love to see all kinds of people from all over the country," Lucio said. "We have all kinds of tourists that come around here."

Lucio will be in attendance for Saturday's South Texas Food Truck Festival. John Garcia is the festival organizer and said that the event is a good way to boost local business.

"These events are basically catered to small businesses, which are a big backbone of the city and just helping them you know, having the public come support them will mean a lot to all of them," Garcia said.

However, Garcia pointed out that getting a spot on Whataburger Field isn't cheap.

"There's an early registration and there's the late registration it ranges from like $375 to like $500," Garcia said.

But trucks hope to make that up and more with a big turnout. 3NEWS reached out to the Trump rally organizer. At their event, there will be twelve food and beverage locations inside and outside the secured perimeter.

