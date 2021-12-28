Former Memorial Hospital extends hours to address spike in COVID-19 cases

After making the order to extend the site's hours, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales contacted all of the County Commissioners to inform them of the plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 cases starting to spike once again in the Coastal Bend, leaders are taking extra steps to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has ordered that the old memorial hospital COVID-19 testing site expand their hours as cases in our area see a spike.

3News spoke with Canales through Zoom as she has been homebound due to COVID-19 protocols after being exposed to someone who had the virus.

Canales said she fortunately she is experiencing no sings or symptoms. The county has been offering COVID-19 tests at the hospital Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the order from Canales the hours are expanding to Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"When I saw the City was going on vacation I said 'well we need to step up' and maybe when we go on vacation maybe the City will step up later for us you know," Canales said. "Right now I'm emergency manager of the County and I know what needs to be done."

Canales said she also contacted all of the County Commissioners to let them know that the health district is now in overdrive. Overtime pay is about to be handed out to those individuals who are working at the test site.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.