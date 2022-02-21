The need for foster parents in South Texas is growing. Here's how you can help.

In the Lone Star State, over 2,000 children are waiting to be adopted. In South Texas? 273.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No child should ever be left behind and hundreds of them in our area need help with a safe place to stay.

In Texas, more than 2,000 kids are in the foster care system. About 300 of them are here in South Texas.

3News Reporter Julissa Garza spent the morning with the non-profit A World For Children to learn about the placement process for children in South Texas.

The mission of A World for Children is to serve at risk children and families by providing quality services focusing on prevention and therapeutic care. The staff focuses on teamwork and support for families and children. They also work hard to ensure the families feel supported and the kids know they are special.

The agency will host a live question and answer session Tuesday evening on their Facebook page.

There are several agencies in South Texas working to get children in safe homes.

Beacon of Hope is a Texas Based Foster Care and Adoption Agency that offers home-based training to those wanting to adopt or foster.

Benchmark Family Services is a network of professional, therapeutic foster homes and committed staff across two states with the goal of providing stable out-of-home placements for children in need.

Other local foster care services include:

Requirements for being a foster parent

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

The training provides an opportunity for the family and DFPS to assess whether foster care or adoption is best for the family. The family may withdraw from the meetings at any time. There is no charge for the meetings. Foster/adoptive parents generally train together.

Additional Foster Care Requirements

In addition to the basic requirements, foster parents must:

have adequate sleeping space.

allow no more than 6 children in the home including your own children or children for whom you provide day care.

agree to a nonphysical discipline policy.

permit fire, health and safety inspections of the home.

vaccinate all pets.

obtain and maintain CPR/First Aid Certification.

obtain TB testing as required by the local Health Department for household members.

attend 20 hours or more of training each year.

Responsibilities of Foster and Adoptive Families

Foster Parents:

provide daily care and nurturing of children in foster care;

advocate for children in their schools and communities;

inform the children's caseworkers about adjustments to the home, school, and community, as well as any problems that may arise, including any serious illnesses, accidents, or serious occurrences involving the foster children or their own families;

make efforts as team members with children's caseworkers towards reunifying children with their birth families;

provide a positive role model to birth families and

help children learn life skills.

Adoptive Parents:

provide permanent homes and a lifelong commitment to children into adulthood;

provide for the short-term and long-term needs of children;

provide for children's emotional, mental, physical, social, educational, and cultural needs, according to each child's developmental age and growth;

may become certified as a foster family and accept children who are not legally free for adoption, but whose permanency plan is adoption.

Upcoming foster and adoption information meetings in South Texas

Nueces County

Monday, February 14th, 11:00 am

This information meeting will be held virtual. RSVP is required due to limited capacity.



Contact: Michelle Gonzalez to sign up at (361) 816-4127

Webb County

Monday, February 28th, 11:00 am



This information meeting will be held online through Microsoft Teams meeting. RSVP is required due to limited capacity.

Contact: Lizzette Juarez at (956) 286-9589 to sign up by Monday, February 21, 2022

Webb County

Monday, February 28th, 6:00 pm



This information meeting will be held online through Microsoft Teams meeting. RSVP is required due to limited capacity.

Contact: Lizzette Juarez at (956) 286-9589 to sign up by Monday, February 21, 2022

Upcoming events in support of foster care services

Agape Ranch will hold its annual Leave a Legacy 5K/10K on Saturday, February 12 on the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi East Lawn in coordination with V-Fit Productions. This is the fifth year Agape Ranch has hosted the fundraiser. The fundraiser allows Agape Ranch to raise awareness and funds for foster, adoption-ready, aged-out, and vulnerable children, youth, and families in the Coastal Bend.

Agape Ranch is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving foster and adoptive families through high-quality foster care in the Coastal Bend since 2014.

Last year, Agape Ranch raised more than $16,000 with the support of more than 150 runners, walkers, and sponsors. This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000. There are currently 165+ runners/walkers registered.

Awards will be given to all age categories in the 5K & 10 K and all 1K children will receive a prize. There will also be vendor tables and fun activities for the kids.

Melissa Faux, Director of Operations and race organizer, is excited about the event. “The Leave a Legacy 5K/10K allows Agape Ranch to raise awareness and support foster families, vulnerable children, and aged-out youth in the Coastal Bend,” Faux said. “This event allows people of all ages to participate and support the mission of Agape Ranch. Our foster families and children need to know they are not alone and that there is support for them through Agape Ranch.”

RACE DAY DETAILS:

RACE SCHEDULE

7:45 a.m. 1K Fun Run

8:00 a.m. 10K

8:05 a.m. 5K

RACE CATEGORIES

1K Fun Run for children

Students (K-12) 5K

Adults 5K

10K

Online registration closes on February 10. For more information and registration, visit agaperanch.org and make a difference in the life of a foster child today!