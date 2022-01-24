Gate closures at NAS Corpus Christi; officials describe south gate as 'secured'

At this time, officials have not given cause for the closures. The north gate has reopened.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update, 4:15 p.m.: Officials with NAS have confirmed that a driver failed to follow the instructions of a security officer, and proceeded forward instead of turning around.

Force protection measures were enacted, and security even turned on the final denial barrier.

At this moment, the gate is still scheduled to reopen at 5:00 a.m., Jan. 25th.

3:38 p.m.: Officials with Naval Air Station Corpus Christi have announced via facebook a closure of the main south gate. The gate will remain closed until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25th.

The north gate will be open to ingoing and outgoing traffic throughout the night.

This comes shortly after a post announcing that both gates were closed. The north gate reopened after officials on social media described the south gate as 'secured'.

***Gate Traffic*** The Main/South Gate will be closed to all traffic until 0500 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The North/Ocean Drive Gate will remain open to all inbound and outbound traffic through the night. Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Monday, January 24, 2022

At this time, no cause for the closures has been given.

This is a developing story, so stay with us at kiiitv.com for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.