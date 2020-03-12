Two George West ISD staff members test positive for COVID-19, on-campus instruction continues

The district said remote learning is not an option at this time.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West ISD school officials announced that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. One positive case is at the primary school and the other at the high school.

A statement from the district says one staff member was at school this week and one was not, but did not specify which campus the staff member with the positive case was working at.

Close contact exposures have been notified, according to the district.

The statement said though there are positive cases in the district, remote learning is not an option for students unless the district nurse confirms the student has a positive case or was in close contact with a positive case.

George West ISD has over 100 students and staff in quarantine at this time, according to their website, which is roughly 10% of the student population.

The district says they will continue to provide face-to-face instruction at all campuses.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.