Goodwill, Workforce Solutions open Job Connections Center in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — For the people of Goodwill Industries, it is all about getting people back to work, making it perfect timing for for the people of Aransas County.

A new Goodwill store will be opening in Rockport on Thursday and will be the 20th store in south Texas. This one, however, will be different. It comes with a Job Connections Center.

The idea is to not only to provide jobs through the store itself, but also to help others prepare for and then find jobs for themselves.

According to Marjorie Boudreaux, Vice President with Goodwill Industries of South Texas, “Most people don’t realize that Goodwill’s mission is to provide training and employment services. So now, we’re able to provide both to Aransas County residents, along with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.”

During the grand opening, Goodwill and Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend will be offering free workshops, targeting those with both visible and invisible disabilities or those who face other barriers to employment.

For Workforce Solutions, it is an opportunity that simply had to be taken.

“When customers come in, they see that our services are available,” said Communications Manager Xena Mercado. “If they are looking for a job, they can come in and use our computers to register with ‘Work in Texas’ and apply for jobs and there will be somebody there to help them.”

The doors open at 9:00 a.m. and the free sessions include training in skills that have just about become essential to any job search, like how to get your resume out where it needs to be, and how to use Zoom, an iPhone, and LinkedIn to put your best self forward.

In addition, a photographer will be on-site from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to take professional headshots that may then be used on a job profile. Be sure to come early to reserve a spot.

With many people in the community needing jobs and many employers making them available, sometimes it is just a matter of getting a hand-up in order to make the connection.

The new store is located at 1326 Highway 35N in Rockport.

Workshop Schedule:

9:30-10:30 a.m. “How Zoom Works”

10:30-11:00 a.m. “How to Attach Your Resume and Other Documents”

1:00-1:30 p.m. “iPhone Tips”

2:00-2:30 p.m. “LinkedIn”

To learn more, call (361) 884-4068 ext. 60100

