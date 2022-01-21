Greenhouse burns down on Island after homeowner tries using kerosene lamps to keep it warm

The home was not damaged and no one was injured.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A greenhouse behind a home on Padre Island was a total loss after it caught fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Palmira Ave. on the Island just before 7 a.m.

The greenhouse had smoke and fire coming from it when crews arrived, officials said. The homeowner was using kerosene lamps to keep the greenhouse warm which is what started the blaze.

The home was not damaged and no one was injured.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department urges residents to stay away from dangerous home heating methods.

Things like gas burning stoves and charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide. If you use those inside, the poisonous gas can quickly build up. So play it safe, and stay away from these methods.

ESD2 and CCFD responding to a residential structure fire on Palmira Ave on the island, Crews arrived to smoke and fire... Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Friday, January 21, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.