Greenhouse burns down on Island after homeowner tries using kerosene lamps to keep it warm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A greenhouse behind a home on Padre Island was a total loss after it caught fire early Friday morning.
Emergency crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Palmira Ave. on the Island just before 7 a.m.
The greenhouse had smoke and fire coming from it when crews arrived, officials said. The homeowner was using kerosene lamps to keep the greenhouse warm which is what started the blaze.
The home was not damaged and no one was injured.
The Corpus Christi Fire Department urges residents to stay away from dangerous home heating methods.
Things like gas burning stoves and charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide. If you use those inside, the poisonous gas can quickly build up. So play it safe, and stay away from these methods.
