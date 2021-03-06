Student brings gun to Hamlin Middle School

The student was taken into custody and is being held at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were tense moments at Hamlin Middle School Thursday afternoon when students noticed what they thought was an airsoft pistol in a fellow student's backpack.

Concerned students are now being praised for doing the right thing after reporting what they saw to school officials.

According to the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke, police responded within minutes and discovered what turned out to be a real gun. Thankfully, it wasn't loaded.

The student was taken into custody and is being held at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

