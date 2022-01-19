Health official provides insight on current COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend

Dr. Chris Bird with Texas A&M Corpus Christi whos been helping with COVID-19 research said the surge is starting to get to a controllable point.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, City-County health leaders announced that 26 cases of the Omicron virus have been identified in the Coastal Bend.

One bright spot though -- hospitalizations are going down -- especially when it comes to severe complications from the virus. Dr. Chris Bird with Texas A&M Corpus Christi whos been helping with COVID-19 research said the surge is starting to get to a controllable point.

"The latest data point is quite low -- so now with the latest data it looks like we're going more toward that orange curve. And it looks like a more optimistic outlook for the number of people that are hospitalized from COVID-19," Bird said. "I know a lot of people are wondering how many of those patients are in the hospital from COVID-19 -- I don't receive that data but I know in other locations its about 50% of those in the hospital that are positive from COVID-19 are there because of COVID-19 and that's the best data that I have."

Again -- officials are asking that if you can get vaccinated and boosted to do so.

