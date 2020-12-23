Homicide cases up in 2020 according to Corpus Christi police, two unsolved murders remain

At least three murders have happened in December. The latest cases have put the city's homicide count at 34 -- more than last year's total.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2020 has proven to be a busy year for homicide detectives in the Corpus Christi Police Department as they have worked tirelessly to investigate and solve several murders, many of which happened just in the last few months.

At least three murders have happened in December. The latest cases have put the city's homicide count at 34 -- more than last year's total. In fact, more than the last few years.

In 2019 there were 31 homicide investigations.

In 2018 there were 29.

In 2017 there were 22.

In 2016 there were 26.

Taking a closer look at this year's count, Corpus Christi police said there are a very small number of cases that remain unsolved -- just two.

"The detectives don't go home after they go out to a scene. They work some long hours to try and get that family and the victim justice," CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said. "To show there are only two cases from this year that are still trying to identify an offender, I think that speaks well of not just the officers and detectives but the community also."

One of those unsolved murders is the shooting death of 20-year-old Nicholas Godwin. The murder took place back on June 21 at the Glen Willows Apartments off Everhart Road. Four people were shot in that incident.

The second incident took place back on Oct. 26 when a man's body was found off I-37 at Labonte park.

If you have any information that can help bring closure to these cases, call 361-886-2600.