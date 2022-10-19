Halloween inclusion: How colors help everyone enjoy the special day

Colors of buckets and decorations have their own meanings, but do you know what they are?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A report from University of Texas Health at Houston shows the different types of colors you will see during Halloween that will allow the inclusion of all children. If you are passing out candy and treats this year, there are a few different colors you need to be aware of when trick-or-treaters arrive at your door.

Children will have various colored buckets, but they do have different meanings to them:

Teal means the child has a food allergy. So you may want to have other items available to hand out, such as stickers, pencils, glow sticks, or toys.

Purple signifies the child may have epilepsy.

Blue means the child is on the Autism Spectrum.

Health experts encourage residents passing out candy to use kindness and acceptance in situations where the child may not be able to say "Trick-or-Treat." Experts also say children with Autism may also appear to be what others consider as "too old" to participate in Trick-or-Treating.

Residents are also urged to be aware of pre-printed cards a child may have who is non-verbal. So if a card is offered to you from a child, taking it with an open mind is strongly encouraged.

While there are trick-or-treaters who walk around with different colors, there are also homes that will have different colors decorated outside. These are usually pumpkins that are different colors, this is what they mean:

Teal means the home owner may be passing out non-food treats.

Purple pumpkins mean a person in the home may experience epileptic seizures. The home may also have residents who know how to provide care for those with Epilepsy.

Pink signifies Breast Cancer Awareness. This means someone in the home has Breast Cancer and is undergoing treatment, or they are a survivor of the disease.

Anson Koshy, MD, a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist says in part, "We can recognize, and more importantly try to empathize at least in a small way, with what it may be like for families of children with special health care needs or disabilities – the way they must problem-solve and adapt to situations that are difficult to control."

