Kleberg County opens fixed COVID-19 testing site

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County is set to open its free, fixed COVID-19 testing facility.

The facility will open Tuesday, Dec. 29 and will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Testing will also be done on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 8604 N Armstrong, Kingsville, TX 78363.

Residents can register at online here or simply show up to register on-site, Kleberg County officials said.

Again, the testing is free and offered to the community and surrounding areas to "ensure the safety of our citizens."

