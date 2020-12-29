Kleberg County opens fixed COVID-19 testing site

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kleberg County is set to open its free, fixed COVID-19 testing facility.
The facility will open Tuesday, Dec. 29 and will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Testing will also be done on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 8604 N Armstrong, Kingsville, TX 78363.
Residents can register at online here or simply show up to register on-site, Kleberg County officials said.
Again, the testing is free and offered to the community and surrounding areas to "ensure the safety of our citizens."
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
