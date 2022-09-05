One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Agnes around 5 a.m. and found one person at the scene who had been shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials.

Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot, officials told 3NEWS. That person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The person responsible for the shooting has not been identified, officials said, and no other information about the crime was given.

