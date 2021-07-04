Lanes closed on Harbor Bridge for safety inspection, traffic back-up reported

A significant traffic back-up was reported in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge is undergoing its routine safety inspection today and during the week of April 12, which will require multiple, daytime lane closures of U.S. 181, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.,TxDOT said. All work is weather permitting.

Today, the right two lanes of U.S. 181 southbound are closed for the inspection.

Viewer photos show a significant traffic back-up in the area, so avoid the Harbor Bridge if you can.

On Monday and Tuesday April 12, 13 the right two lanes of U.S. 181 southbound will close again.

Wednesday, April 14, the right two lanes of U.S. 181 northbound will close. TxDOT said this closure may be changed to the two right southbound lanes depending on how previous work has progressed.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been proactively inspecting bridges in Texas for nearly 40 years. All public-use bridges in the state that carry vehicular traffic, whether they are on state-maintained roads or off-system roads such as county roads, undergo routine safety inspections every 24 months.