Local educators recognized with big awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local school educators were recognized at the 21st annual Excellence in Education awards in San Antonio.

The local winners were selected from a pool of 58 finalists.

Katie Doyle from Flour Bluff Intermediate School was recognized and won an award for rising star elementary. She earned 5 thousand in cash for herself and another 5 thousand for her school.

The principal of Moses Menger Elementary School, Dr. Christina Barrera also won 10 thousand for herself and 25 thousand for her school.

CCISD took home a huge prize as well winning a 100-thousand-dollar grant for largest school district.

