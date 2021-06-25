Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A lucky fisherman reeled in a tagged redfish not once, but twice.
Last week, Jeffrey Hain from Aransas Pass took his kayak out to one of his favorite spots and caught a redfish with a blue tag on it.
For that catch -- he won a $750 credit to Academy.
The very next day, he went out again and pulled in another tagged redfish. This one had a green tag on it.
The prize attached a brand new 19 foot Shoalwater Catamaran with motor and trailer.
