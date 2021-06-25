x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament

Some big winners are coming from the Coastal Bend in the annual tournament.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A lucky fisherman reeled in a tagged redfish not once, but twice.

Last week, Jeffrey Hain from Aransas Pass took his kayak out to one of his favorite spots and caught a redfish with a blue tag on it. 

For that catch -- he won a $750 credit to Academy.

The very next day, he went out again and pulled in another tagged redfish. This one had a green tag on it.

The prize attached a brand new 19 foot Shoalwater Catamaran with motor and trailer.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 