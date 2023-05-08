Major golf cart accident in Port Aransas sends three to hospital

A 63-year-old was transported to an area hospital by Halo Flight, while the others were transported by an ambulance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major golf cart accident occurred in Port Aransas on Friday, August 4.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alister Street and Roberts Avenue.

Three people were in the golf cart, two of them were in their 30s and the other in their 60s.

The 63-year-old was transported to an area hospital by Halo Flight, while the others were transported by an ambulance.

The crash victims suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition.

A 62-year-old, Port Aransas resident Cindy Roberge has been charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle that caused bodily injury. She remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $30-thousand-dollar bond.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!