Jim Wells County deputy, K9 unit find aftermarket compartment on car that held more than 200 grams of meth, $40K in cash

Raymundo Hernandez Jr. of Mission, TX was arrested and charged with money laundering, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument

ALICE, Texas — A Jim Wells County Sheriff Department K9 unit helped officers get over 250 grams of methamphetamine off the streets.

On Dec. 17, the Jim Wells County Highway K9 Interdiction Unit pulled over a car that was traveling on U.S. 281 near FM 2044 in Alice for a traffic violation, a post by the JWCSO said.

While talking with the driver, the deputy became suspicious of his story and the purpose of his trip, so the deputy asked if he could search the vehicle. The driver allowed the search.

The deputy noticed some inconsistencies with the shape of the car and noticed an aftermarket compartment that wasn't normally on that type of vehicle, the post said.

A K9 was used to sniff around the car and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the location where the compartment was.

Inside the compartment was one bundle of methamphetamine that weighed out to 259 grams.

A second compartment was located and that compartment contained $40,000 in U.S. Currency wrapped in zip lock bags.

27-year-old Raymundo Hernandez Jr. of Mission, TX was arrested and charged with money laundering, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

This case is still being investigated.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.