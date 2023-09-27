Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate murder-suicide in Jim Wells County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several state officials along with the Republican Party of Texas are sending their condolences after learning a member of the State Republican Executive died in an apparent murder-suicide in Jim Wells County.
35-year-old Elisabeth Grace Jones died Tuesday night, said information confirmed to 3NEWS by Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.
The sheriff's department received a call just after 11 p.m. for a possible shooting at FM 2044 off Highway 359. Officers arrived to a home where they discovered Jones' body along with her husband's, 44-year-old Jeremy Jones in the bathroom.
Officials believe this was a murder-suicide after speaking with relatives who said the couple was going through a divorce. The couple's four children were at home at the time of the incident, but they ran to a neighbors after hearing the gunshots.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are part of this investigation.
