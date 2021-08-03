NAS-Kingsville tightens health protocols amid COVID-19 spike

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Naval Air Station-Kingsville has been directed to raise their health protection conditions, or HPCONS, to CHARLIE level. This tightens rules regarding to COVID-19 protocols there.
When the HPCON is C, or “Charlie,” the area is experiencing sustained community transmission, according to the Department of Defense.
Masks must now be worn indoors by all personnel, according to a list of changes posted by NAS-K officials.
Military personnel who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to visit dine-in restaurants, malls, barber shops, or swimming pools, officials said.
Officials with NAS-K expect to release further guidance in the coming days. They ask that anyone on property be respectful of employees of the facilities.
