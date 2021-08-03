x
NAS-Kingsville tightens health protocols amid COVID-19 spike

Credit: defense.gov

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Naval Air Station-Kingsville has been directed to raise their health protection conditions, or HPCONS, to CHARLIE level. This tightens rules regarding to COVID-19 protocols there.

When the HPCON is C, or “Charlie,” the area is experiencing sustained community transmission, according to the Department of Defense. 

Credit: defense.gov

Masks must now be worn indoors by all personnel, according to a list of changes posted by NAS-K officials. 

Military personnel who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to visit dine-in restaurants, malls, barber shops, or swimming pools, officials said. 

Officials with NAS-K expect to release further guidance in the coming days. They ask that anyone on property be respectful of employees of the facilities. 

Here is a quick snapshot of the changes resulting from our return to HPCON CHARLIE. Be advised that this is a fluid...

Posted by NAS Kingsville on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

