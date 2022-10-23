New poll locations added in Nueces County ahead of early voting

The county clerk's office is making sure all residents have a voting poll nearby for easy accessibility.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County added several new voting locations that folks can reach.

Hundreds of poll workers will be busy making sure all 24 voting locations in the county are ready to go. Any resident of Nueces County can vote at any of the locations starting October 24.

Nueces County Clerk, Kara Sands spoke with 3NEWS and discussed some of the new locations. "Church Unlimited on Rodd field rd, and also on the main campus off Weber and Crosstown." She explained. "Along with the Northwest Senior Center, and also the old Carroll High School."

The county clerk's office wants to make sure residents of Nueces County have an easy voting experience with minimal waiting times.

3NEWS political analyst, Bill Chris explained, "More locations means people will likely have not as far to go to get to vote. More locations also means the lines will not be as long."

"First week is 8-5, early voting and then Saturday and Sund from 7-7. Only the courthouse will be open for early voting from 12-6pm." Sands said.

Click here to view the full list of voting locations in the Coastal Bend on our website. Click on the 'voters guide' tab.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.