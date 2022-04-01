Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in full swing

The show runs from Jan. 2 until Jan. 16 with several different events.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicked off on the New Year weekend!

The show helps to promote responsibility and leadership skills through homemaking, agriculture and industry and is a wonderful time for kids to show off what they have been working on throughout the year.

The show runs from Jan. 2 until Jan. 16 with several different events. For a full schedule of events, click here.

The show's events will also be streamed online due to COVID-19 concerns. You can find that link here.

Thank you Will, Dwayne, Matt and Buck! It’s beginning to look like the 2022 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. Thank you Sheriff Hooper for your set up support. @robstowntexas Posted by Nueces County Junior Livestock Show on Thursday, December 23, 2021

