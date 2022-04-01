Nueces County Junior Livestock Show in full swing

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicked off on the New Year weekend!
The show helps to promote responsibility and leadership skills through homemaking, agriculture and industry and is a wonderful time for kids to show off what they have been working on throughout the year.
The show runs from Jan. 2 until Jan. 16 with several different events. For a full schedule of events, click here.
The show's events will also be streamed online due to COVID-19 concerns. You can find that link here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
- Woman walks from Wisconsin to Port Aransas
- Coastal Bend 9-year-old looking to clean up area beaches as her New Year's resolution
- '100% this year': CCPD breaks down efforts into solving homicide cases of 2021
- Health officials expect omicron surge in first weeks of January
- Here are the top 10 most clicked on stories of 2021
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.